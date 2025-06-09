Faction fever

Youth vote hints at BNF showdown in Palapye

The outcome of the Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL) congress held over the weekend in Kang has sparked speculation of a seismic shift in party dynamics just weeks before the BNF’s highly anticipated elective congress at Majestic Hotel in Palapye.

Team Legacy, led by Tumelo Legase, made a clean sweep of all leadership positions, dramatically turning the political tide ahead of the party’s main elections.

Interestingly, Team Legacy is believed to be aligned with the ‘My Future My Vision’ known as ‘Re aga Puo Phaa’ lobby group—one of the two powerful factions preparing to battle for control of the party.

The BNF will next month see a fierce contest between two rival lobby lists: ‘Stability and Continuity’, led by Ketlhalefile Motshegwa and Nelson Ramaotwana, and My Future My Vision, headed by Moeti Mohwasa and Stephen Modise.

Both camps boast heavyweight figures who are cabinet ministers in the Umbrella for Democratic Change-led government.

While the results from the Youth League seem to point toward a possible advantage for Re aga Puo Phaa, newly elected BNFYL President Legase cautioned against drawing conclusions too early. “Each League has got its own mandate and the voting patterns from Women’s League, Youth League and Central Committee (CC) may differ,” he said.

He also acknowledged that some elders may have supported specific individuals for their own reasons. “You cannot rest just because certain results have come in a certain way. Everyone has to continue working hard and campaign for their team.”

Legase expressed gratitude to the youth for showing up in large numbers and ensuring the congress ran peacefully.

Outgoing Youth League President Thati Mosimakoko urged the new leadership to re-imagine Botswana by prioritizing job creation, ethical governance, land ownership, and justice.

Meanwhile, political analyst Leonard Sesa sees the clean sweep as a clear preview of what’s to come.

He explained that the voting trends from Women’s League to Youth League show a pattern. “Since the CC aspirants sponsored the two leagues and won, the winners will also return the favour and work hard for their superiors. They will even tell delegates that for them to deliver on their mandate they want certain people in positions. So do not expect the voting pattern to change,” added Sesa who is also a lecturer at the University of Botswana.