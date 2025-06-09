Two die in freak Maun road accident

Two men lost their lives and another two were injured after an unlicensed driver allegedly hit a pedestrian and a pole near Maun Old Mall on Tuesday (June 3, 2025).

Confirming the freak accident, Maun Station Commander, Joseph Lepodise said the driver, a 28-year-old male who resides at Xhabara ward, was speeding in his Lexus IS 250. It seems he lost control and hit a 28-year-old pedestrian walking by the road.

“The car then swerved and hit a pole causing fatal injuries to one of the passengers, a 23-year-old male who is said to have died on the spot,” revealed Lepodise.

The other passenger, a youth aged 24, suffered a fractured shoulder and leg while the driver is said to be nursing minor injuries.

“The pedestrian was rushed to Letsholathebe II Memorial Hospital with critical injuries but unfortunately passed on the next day,” disclosed Lepodise.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the deceased’s bodies were lying at the hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem while the two young survivors were recovering in hospital.

“He [the driver] was only complaining of body ache. However, he is still under medical observation because what may seem to be a minor injury to a naked eye at the moment could turn out to be serious in the next,” added the top cop.

According to Lepodise, the driver is likely to face criminal charges, including causing death by dangerous driving as well as driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence.

“If found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving one is liable to a fine not less than P10, 000, but not more than P30, 000 or they can be sentenced to a two to eight years year jail term or to both. Driving without a licence attracts a lesser fine of not less than P1, 000,” Lepodise informed The Voice.