Educating God’s teachers

Entertainment
Zenzele Hirschfeld of Zen Promotions hosted women at a bright Miss Millennium 2023 annual high tea to celebrate phenomenal, determined and courageous women. The...
Entertainment
BIG UP BAILAS A month or so back, Shaya sent out an SOS calling for help for local rapper Ozi F Teddy, who was...
Entertainment
VINTAGE VIBE Although the name admittedly lacks imagination, the ‘Mother of all Vintage Lifestyle’ experience is expected to bring a fresh new vibe to...
Entertainment
Skinflint leaves for a 15-day tour of America African heavy metal rock band Skinflint, is going on a tour of the United States where...
Entertainment
KWAITO MENTAL KEEPS TRYING The remaining ambassador of the obsolete Kwaito genre, by the name Kwaito Mental (Lebogang Mahlakata), has released a new single...
Entertainment
Multifaceted Madikgetla For Gomolemo Lolo Madikgetla, being multifaceted stems from full conviction that women and youth have the capacity to yield relevant innovations, inclusive...
Entertainment
IS HE A BOUNCER? Shaya is waiting for the President of BEPA, Gilbert Keagile aka PP to release the names of accredited or lawful...
Entertainment
The extremely talented, Brian Rasesa is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist wrapped up into one hunky package. Known for baring his soul in his...