Educating God’s teachers

In Christ she trusts

Dr Lebo Rathedi was born to teach.

Brought up with her three siblings by a single mother, Scannah Rathedi, she attended primary and junior school in Serowe before proceeding to boarding school at Moeng College.

Upon completing her Cambridge, she enrolled for a teaching Diploma at Tonota College of Education, later gaining employment as a teacher at Selolwe Hill School in Francistown.

The profession took her around the country, but this was just the beginning of her teaching journey as a special spiritual calling always awaited her.

