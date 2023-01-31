Celeb edition with Thongbotho Mogatle

Ever since uploading a clip of herself devouring boerewors back in 2021, 24-year-old comedian, Thongbotho Mogatle, has sizzled on social media – just like the sausages she so loves.

The young comic now boasts a Facebook following in excess of 153, 000 as well as 100, 000 followers on Tik Tok, with her videos garnering over 1.6 million views.

With her family-friendly style of humour, Mogatle has worked with big companies such as Choppies and Puma Energy Botswana as she takes her brand to new heights.

Kindly tell us a bit about yourself?

Thongbotho Mogatle, famously known as ‘Mmaboroso’ ...