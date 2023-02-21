Letlole la rona records 8% increase in profit

Company Has Appetite For Foreign Investment With Go-To-Africa Strategy

Botswana Stock Exchange listed Real Estate business, Letlole La Rona(LLR) has performed impressively well in the six months period ending in December 2022 recording growth in both revenue and operating profit.

According to the financial results for the six months,LLR saw a jump in its revenue by 4 percent to P50.2 million from P48.4 million which was recorded in the prior comparative period.

Further, the company's operating profit has increased by 8 percent to reach P36.5 million while profit before tax of P49.7 ...