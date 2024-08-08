Driving for digital transformation and innovation

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC) is charting a new course towards digital transformation, aiming to evolve from a traditional telecommunications company into a forward-thinking digital business.

This ambition was highlighted by BTC Managing Director Anthony Masunga during the company’s Innovation Day, a landmark event that focused on driving digital transformation and fostering innovation within the ICT sector.

Held at BTC headquarters in Gaborone, the Innovation Day attracted industry leaders, government officials, innovators, and other stakeholders.

The event served as a platform to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in technology and innovation.

BTC’s digital transformation strategy focuses on shifting from a traditional telecommunications company (Telco) to a technology company (Digital Business).

This transformation also includes reshaping the company’s culture and services to better meet the needs of the modern digital customer, ensuring that BTC remains relevant and competitive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Masunga emphasized that corporate growth and profitability must be balanced with delivering exceptional value to customers.

“Our goal is to transform our culture and services to align with the expectations of the new digital era, staying ahead of the fast-evolving landscape and providing innovative solutions that enhance customer experience.

Our dedication to fostering a culture of innovation within BTC is unwavering, with a commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and developing new digital services that cater to the dynamic needs of our customers.

Through continuous improvement and expansion of our digital offerings, we aim to maintain our leadership in the ICT sector,” said Masunga.

He explained that Innovation Day not only showcases BTC’s commitment to innovation but also supports the broader agenda of socio-economic development and competitiveness in the global digital economy.

This vision aligns with Botswana’s national goal of becoming a digitally transformed, knowledge-based economy.

The event featured an innovation showcase, where BTC displayed its latest digital services and technologies.

A significant highlight was the official opening of BTC’s new innovation suite, designed to serve as a hub for innovation.

This suite will provide a space for developing and testing new technologies and solutions.

Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Communications, Knowledge and Technology, Lesedi Gaolaolwe, spoke about Botswana’s strategic and purposeful approach to driving innovation and technology advancements.

“Our mission is to facilitate an enabling environment to realize a digitally transformed knowledge economy, delivering globally competitive ICT, research, and innovative services.

Collaborating with the private sector is not just a strategy but a necessity in today’s connected world, as these partnerships are the catalysts for innovation.

They bring together diverse expertise, resources, and perspectives that fuel our collective growth and success.

Innovation is the driving force that propels us forward, enabling us to solve complex problems, improve efficiency, and create new opportunities.

In today’s fast-paced digital era, the importance of innovation cannot be overstated. It enhances the quality of life, drives economic growth, and fosters a competitive edge,” explained Gaolaolwe.

He emphasized that they support initiatives that drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve quality of life.

BTC’s Innovation Day stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to embracing digital transformation and fostering innovation, setting the stage for a future where technology and creativity converge to drive progress and prosperity.