BWaffles: a tasty treat

There’s a fun new family-friendly eatery in town!

Owned by serial entrepreneur, Tebogo Matenge of Sgotti Bar and Restaurant fame, BWafflesandTreats is located at the Aga-Motse Centre – a ‘sanctuary’ for bibliophiles, aesthetes and artists – in the leafy suburb of Partial along Phuduhudu Road, a stone’s throw away from the ever-busy Segoditshane Way.

Matenge’s newest addition to the GC’s culinary scene offers fluffy, freshly-made breakfast and brunch waffles.

Recently, Voice Woman honoured the invitation to sample the menu and enjoyed a chat with the married mother-of-four over homemade lemonade.

Fondly called ‘MmaSgotti’ by throngs of CBD yuppies during her days running the trendy Sgotti at Masa Square, Matenge’s waffles are simply scrummy!

The fluffy, gluten-free waffles topped with a generous serving of mushroom and creamed cheese were an immediate hit with Yours Truly!

As well as waffles, the 44-year-old’s passion for food extends to baking birthday cakes and offering on and off-site catering services.

You’re well known for your first eatery which you launched in 2012, Sgotti at the CBD, later moving to the bus rank and government enclave. What inspired you to go into the culinary business?

My mom is a great cook.

Growing up, we always had fabulous homemade meals, fresh bakes; like at Easter time, most families had store-bought hot cross buns, ours were freshly made!

I grew up trying dishes from different cuisines through travel or just mom trying new recipes, and from their varied international social circle.

I’ve always been a curious child and, fortunately, I grew up in a family that encouraged exploration! Plus, I just love food.

Evidently…’cause your waffles are all the rage currently. Tell us about the idea behind BWaffles…

I’ve run an informal bakes business pretty much since Covid.

True to my character, (chuckles) it too became a way of exploring new ideas with flour!

BWaffles is an extension of that.

For me, it is all about trying something new, offering something that people want or love, even if they don’t know it yet!

The Agamotse Centre is a sanctuary for artists in the making. Literature is not confined to the written page, it integrates with other art forms.

At Agamotse, we believe in the power of art to create worlds.

Worlds of art that inspire, educate and ignite the imagination; a place where stories come to life.

In this regard, BWaffles and Agamotse are a match made in heaven.

There is a lot more to Agamotse which would require a whole other interview!

What sets your establishment apart?

Firstly, there is no waffle house in Botswana.

Also, like with our tantalising bakes, we try to be adventurous with our offering, pairing flavours that you would not ordinarily think go together.

Our waffle batter is made fresh, none of the pre-packed or frozen stuff.

Which of your waffles is a customer favorite?

Oh, definitely the Chicken ‘n Waffles with our Honey Chilli sauce!

Do you have plans to expand your menu to cater for Keto diet fanatics or banters like myself?

Definitely! We’ve already got some menu items in the works – it’s just a matter of perfecting our current offering first before introducing something new.

Already, I believe we are the only ones offering tasty gluten-free waffle options.

Being a small team, don’t you worry that should you step away it might collapse?

No. I mean, at the moment, the waffles are really an extension of our informal bakes business: a family business, with a family feel.

We will grow organically and expand as necessary at the right time.

What do you like best about what you do as an entrepreneur?

Challenging and pushing myself to do things outside my comfort zone.

I don’t even plan to do it, but sometimes an idea is sparked and in order for things not to run away with you or from you, you evolve to keep up with the idea!

It helps that I have a partner who really believes in me, even when I don’t believe in myself!

He’s always pushing me to try, to do better and to challenge the norm.

Tell us about the pros and cons of the food industry locally?

Hmmm. One pro is that we still have access to ‘real’ ingredients, GMO [Genetically Modified Organism] hasn’t infiltrated the market excessively yet.

In that same breath, a big con is the lack of access to products, especially vegetables at the moment.

One is constantly having to alter their offering based on what is available.

All the usual limitations are still there pre and as a result of Covid, like expensive ingredients, lack of support for small businesses and the like.

But I don’t think the problems we have are unique to Botswana.

What advice would you give other entrepreneurs starting out in the restaurant business?

If you don’t have a tough skin, get one!

Seriously though, you need to be tough in this, or any business.

When things don’t work out, know when to cut your losses.

Also, stick to what you know, don’t do something just because Dineo next door is doing it and looks like she’s making a killing! Do you!