Mnangagwa’s Ghetto-based lookalike is the talk of the town

A Francistown based man has become a social media sensation because of his striking resemblance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The doppelganger (defined as an unrelated look-alike of someone) has many talking and speculating that he may not just be a mirror image of the President but Mnangagwa’s long lost brother or son.

Well known Zambian political activist, Joesph Kalimbwe, who likes posting about Zim issues, shared the picture of the man on X last week with a caption: “We have such a wonderful God, when he creates us, he ensures he makes another person just like us on one part of the world. Everywhere in the world, twabababilibabili…This man apparently lives and works in Francistown, Botswana, such a sparking resemblance.”

Social media users had a field day commenting on the post, with theories and humorous observations about the man and his uncanny resemblance to Zimbabwe’s number one.

“Mdara used to frequent Botswana in the 70s while fighting the Smith regime,’’ noted one Mokgalabje Ngwato, suggesting that Mnangagwa may have sired a son during those times.

“No one can convince me that this isn’t ED!” exclaimed Ephraim Chiga while Zikhali X, predicted, “DNA test would be 99 percent.”

When I sent the picture to my editor, Emang Mutapati, she said, “I thought it was ED when he was poor.” I laughed.

For others, it was also nothing but amusement, and I must add, I was literally laughing out loud while reading the comments.

“No need to ask questions, he must just pack his goods and cross into Zimbabwe to get a ministerial post,” piped in one Peter Mupondi while Christopher Moyo said, “The man should just come to Zim and claim his seat amongst vene (ZanuPF supporters).”

“The only thing missing there is a scarf,” wrote Jeffrey Jasi in reference to Mnangagwa’s love for scarves which have Zim flag colours.

The funniest if not slightly creepy comment for me was one by Sadiq Wa Banda, who said, “Once upon a time there was a man in Malawi who could appear in three places at one time, check nicely,” suggesting President Mnangagwa could have such supernatural powers, to be the President in Zimbabwe and an ordinary man elsewhere.

For some it was a chance to talk about the President’s many reported children and how the 81-year-old allegedly had a roving eye back in the days.

“The number of offspring keeps increasing,” wrote one Zigidi Zamadola while J Elia said, “Probably one of his children. The man is such a womanizer.”

“I heard he had issues with his zip, this one might be his son,” was Brighton’s lighthearted comment.

Whatever different people said about this uncanny resemblance, the whole thing created some much-needed humour for people who are often faced with challenges.