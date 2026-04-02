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BOTEPCO and Commonwealth of Learning (COL) strengthen steam education through IVLS courses

TheVoiceBW
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TheVoiceBW
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The Botswana Teaching Professionals Council (BOTEPCO), in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), is implementing the Integrating Virtual Labs in Science (IVLS) programme within Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education.

The initiative aims to strengthen teachers’ capacity to deliver innovative and effective STEAM instruction.

The IVLS programme equips teachers with practical skills to integrate virtual laboratory technologies into teaching and learning.

Through digital simulations and interactive tools, educators are able to demonstrate scientific concepts, conduct experiments, and create engaging classroom experiences that enhance learners’ understanding.

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As part of its broader mandate, BOTEPCO remains committed to teacher professionalisation through, among others, Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes such as IVLS, which are designed to enhance teachers’ competencies and improve the quality of education in Botswana.

Commenting on the programme, BOTEPCO Manager: Corporate Affairs, Ms. Mercy Rebaone Thebe, highlighted its significance in improving access to practical learning. She noted that one of the key benefits of the IVLS programme is its ability to expand opportunities for hands-on learning, particularly in schools where physical laboratory resources are limited.

She added that virtual labs provide safe, interactive, and cost-effective ways for learners to explore scientific experiments, while also supporting teacher professional development and promoting learnercentred teaching approaches that foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

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The rollout of the programme is ongoing across the country. BOTEPCO has already reached areas such as Serowe, Palapye, and Kang, and is currently engaging teachers in Francistown, with Maun scheduled as the next location.

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Ms. Thebe encouraged teachers across the country to take advantage of the opportunity by enrolling in the IVLS course, which is offered free of charge and remains open until the end of April 2026.

Asked to share her views on the programme, Ms. Isabella Ntsuke, a Mathematics Senior Teacher I- Staff Development at Tadabigwa Junior Secondary School in Francistown, expressed her appreciation to the Commonwealth of Learning for the opportunity.

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“I enrolled in this course because I wanted to learn more about teaching my students using virtual labs and simulations. I am confident that the course will equip me with the skills to assist my learners in using information and communication technology effectively,” she said.

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She further applauded BOTEPCO and COL for empowering teachers with knowledge and insights that will enhance STEAM teaching practices and ultimately improve learning outcomes across the country.

The IVLS programme is funded by the Commonwealth of Learning in partnership with the Botswana Teaching Professionals Council.

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