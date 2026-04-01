BPOPF beats the odds

*Fund sets eyes on P133 billion target despite tough economic climate

Despite a challenging economic climate, Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) remains on track to meet its ambitious P133 billion assets under management target by March 2027, signalling strong returns for members.

By December 2025, the fund had already reached P128.4 billion assets under management, placing it within reach of the intended target as the fund continues to outperform key strategic benchmarks set.

The fund’s recent performance has been supported by returns from both local and offshore investments.

Addressing the media last Friday in Gaborone, Acting Chief Executive Officer Kwenantle Otukile said the fund’s performance provides a firm base for the projected growth.

“We have a responsibility not only to grow retirement savings, but to deliver services in a sustainable and competitive manner that ensures long-term returns for our more than 120 000 members. The strong performance we achieved is due to sustained asset growth, prudent investment management and increased diversification across portfolios, including active and deferred members, pensioners and pre-retirement switch portfolios. The fund’s steady upward path reflects disciplined investment decisions and a focus on delivering value for members over time. This target might appear ambitious but it is based on projections informed by past performance and market trends so it is achievable and grounded in what we have already delivered,” said Otukile emphasising that the fund has strengthened its portfolio diversification strategy, ensuring it is not overly exposed to any single market shock, improving resilience and positioning BPOPF to capture growth opportunities across sectors and regions.

The fund has already exceeded one of its major strategic targets, achieving a Net Replacement Ratio (NRR) of 86 per cent by December 2025, well above its 2027 target range of 66 to 81 per cent. The NRR measures the proportion of a member’s income replaced by pension benefits at retirement. On service delivery, the fund also surpassed its member satisfaction target, recording 82.8 per cent in the 2024–2025 survey against a target of 80 percent. Beyond financial returns, the fund is playing an increasing role in domestic economic development with more than P5 billion committed to an incubation programme aimed at supporting emerging local asset managers and strengthening capital markets in Botswana.

“This is a notable contribution towards building a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem. Our diversified portfolio allows us to absorb pressure during uncertain periods. This helps the fund navigate instability without major disruption to performance. Our investments at home also play a role in supporting jobs and growth,” said Otukile adding that geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict in the Middle East is capable of affecting global financial markets since it can lead to increased volatility, shifts in oil prices, and changes in investor sentiment.

Despite this BPOPF has warned that a fragile global economy and mounting pressure in the country’s diamond sector are creating a more complex and volatile environment for managing pension assets, even as the fund maintains a strong financial position.