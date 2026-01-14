Green energy boost

*Botswana signs mega renewable deal with India

Botswana has accelerated efforts to diversify its power generation mix, which coal has long dominated, as international partnerships increasingly drive the transition to clean energy.

The Ministry of Minerals and Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India’s KP Group to develop large-scale renewable energy projects locally. The partnership could raise the country’s cumulative renewable energy capacity to as much as five gigawatts.

Beyond power generation, the planned projects include the development and modernisation of high-voltage transmission lines to enhance grid resilience and unlock export opportunities into regional electricity markets.

The projects also include strengthening cross-border interconnections to facilitate regional electricity trade.

KP Group expects the full program to mobilise an estimated $4 billion in total investment.

According to the Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Kenewendo, Botswana’s energy transition is not only about megawatts, but about people.

“The agreement signals a major acceleration of Botswana’s clean energy ambitions. The MoU aligns squarely with Botswana’s national objectives of energy security, infrastructure upgrading and regional power trade, positioning the country as a competitive and reliable energy hub within Southern Africa,” said Kenewendo adding that the partnership supports Botswana’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

While the MoU sets the framework, government has cautioned that delivery will depend on disciplined execution, strong partnerships and clear policy direction.

The agreement marks the beginning of a multi-year journey to scale clean energy.

However, with the KP Group partnership, Botswana is not only expanding its power generation capacity, it is powering opportunity, economic resilience and a sustainable future, reinforcing its position as a forward-looking player in Africa’s energy transition.

This agreement forms part of a series of recent initiatives aimed at exploiting Botswana’s renewable energy potential, particularly solar, through international partnerships.

In 2025, Norwegian developer Scatec commissioned 120 megawatts of solar capacity in Botswana.

During the same year, the government also signed an agreement with Oman that includes the development of a 500-megawatt solar project.

Historically, Botswana has relied heavily on coal-fired generation and regional electricity imports.

According to the International Energy Agency, coal accounted for 99% of Botswana’s electricity generation in 2023, while imports represented 42% of total electricity consumption. However, with figures from Botswana Power Corporation, coal has been accounting for 83% of power generation, diesel 16% and solar 1% in 2022.

Through the Integrated Resource Plan, Botswana aims to reduce coal generation to 64%, with solar, wind and coal bed methane contributing 31,4 and 1% respectively in the energy mix.

The shift toward renewables could therefore diversify the power mix and support a more reliable electricity supply.

The strategy also reflects a broader trend across Southern Africa, where several countries, including South Africa and Zambia, having recently developed or announced large-scale solar projects.

However, the realisation of Botswana’s partnership with KP Group will now depend on subsequent steps, including project structuring and securing the required financing, as will the agreement with Oman.