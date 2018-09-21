Celeb Edition with Mpho Sebina

29-year-old Mpho Sebina has already established herself as one of the brightest talents in the music industry. Her debut album, ‘Neo’ – a six-track offering released late last year – received critical acclaim and launched the singer songwriter into the international spotlight.

Great things are expected of this Mochudi-born Kalanga girl from Kanye.

Q. Who influences your music and why?

A. Sade, Bob Marley, Charma Girl, Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa.

I think they are true to who they are and they have strong messages that speak to me personally being a woman and African!

Q. What would be your dream collaboration with any rapper or producer?

A. Producer would have to be Robert Glasper; rappers are Nasty C, Manifest and Dramaboi.

Q. Which local celebrity do you have a crush on and why?

A. Amantle Montsho. She is a queen that represents strength, beauty, hard work, overcoming and perseverance.

Q. What were you like in high school?

A. I was a wallflower and an average student who just went by below the academic radar. I was quite shy too!

Q. How would you convince someone to do something they didn’t want to do?

A. I can be very convincing. Highlighting all the pros of what I want them to do.

Q. What has been your best or worst date?

A. Best date for me is being cooked for.

The worst date I’ve been on was with a Russian guy in college who served me tons of vodka till I went home – I don’t remember much of the date!

Q. What is your favourite place to eat and why?

A. In Gaborone, Lorraine’s Ntlo Maison.

It’s Motswana owned by a woman and the food, wine and dessert is great.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?