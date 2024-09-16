Celeb Edition with Masbello

Meet Bellindah Lokose, a 22-year-old dance sensation from Metsimotlhabe who’s setting the stage on fire with her electrifying performances.

Whether she’s dancing alongside top Botswana artists like Vee Mampeezy and Han-C or captivating audiences with her group, The Choreographers-BW, Bellindah always leaves a lasting impression.

From conquering stage fright to becoming a crowd favorite, her journey into the world of dance is nothing short of inspiring.

In this exclusive Q&A, Bellindah shares the highs and lows of her dancing career, her inspirations, and what keeps her moving to the beat.

What got you into dancing, and how did you discover your love for it?

I used to have stage fright and lacked confidence, but then I met Han-C, I’m so thankful to him.

He’s always supported me.

Every time we had a gig, he would motivate me before the performance, saying, “Masbello, don’t be scared, you’ve got this. Go and do your thing.” That really helped me. Han-C, I’m so thankful for the support and love you’ve shown me, and I can’t forget The Choreographers-BW for all their love and encouragement.

How do you feel when you’re dancing? What’s going on in your mind?

I’m always happy when I’m dancing because I really love it.

I imagine that a lot of people are watching me and enjoying what I’m doing, and that makes me happy.

What’s your favorite dance style, and why do you love it so much?

Bacardi is my favorite dance style.

I don’t even know why I love it so much, but I can say that when I dance it, people get excited.

Can you describe your most memorable performance?

Han-C did a show at Mahalapye last September, and we performed there.

I did my thing, and everyone was amazed by the way I danced.

After the performance, a lot of people gathered by the stage just to hug me and show their appreciation.

I even cried because I didn’t expect that kind of love from Batswana.

Who inspires your dance moves or style?

Bontle Modiselle from South Africa inspires my dance moves.

I always make sure I keep up with her dance challenges, whenever she makes one.

Do you have any pre-performance rituals or habits?

I don’t have any rituals, I just get into the zone and do my thing.

(Chuckles) But with the group I dance with, The Choreographers, we pray before every performance.

What’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you during a performance?

Yohh! I remember when Han-C was booked at a club in Maun, and during our performance, I had to do freestyle.

I danced Bacardi, and someone from the crowd shouted, “Are you a person?” I literally stopped dancing and laughed because I believe she couldn’t believe a lady could dance like that.

She even waited for me to come off stage and asked me the same question again.

If you could dance with any celebrity, who would it be and why?

I would love to dance with Bontle Modiselle from South Africa.

She’s so talented, and she really inspires me a lot.

What’s one dance move that always gets the crowd excited?

Every time I dance bhebha or Bacardi, the crowd always gets excited.

When you’re not dancing, what do you do in your free time?

I can’t go a minute without dancing.

I dance for a living—dance is my life.

I used to do athletics and dance at the same time, but I chose dance because I love it.

So, I dance every second.

Dancing is my job.

List five things people don’t know about you.