‘Phuduhudu gae tlhatlhelwe’ set for Tv

Nineteen (19) years after it was first published, Dr. One Pearl Matlapeng’s debut novel, ‘Phuduhudu Gae Tlhatlhelwe’ is set for the small screen.

The popular book, which has been part of the secondary school Setswana curriculum for years, will be adapted into a 26-episode television series.

For 37-year-old Matlapeng, it is a moment she has dreamt about since penning the masterpiece in 2005.

“I had always wanted to turn this novel into a TV drama. I even recruited actors, and we rehearsed, hoping one day our dream would come true. We never lost heart!” the celebrated author told Voice Entertainment this week, adding her perseverance was rewarded when she secured funding from CIPA.

“We got so blessed when our proposal got approved. We thank God,” said Matlapeng, who intends to sell the series internationally, eying platforms like Netflix, Mzansi Magic or SABC.

“We are hoping to sell outside the country because that’s where the market is,” she confirmed.

Additionally, Matlapeng says they plan to approach the Ministry of Education to have the drama shown in senior schools.

“Most students find the book difficult to understand, so seeing it in visual form would help them,” she explained.

The series, produced by MotionLab Film and TV, will be shot in Bokaa, Oodi and Gaborone, with production set to start before the end of the year.

Casting her mind back to where it all began, Matlapeng says her passion for storytelling emerged at a young age, fueled by her love for reading and TV.

“I have always wanted to be an actor, but it hadn’t been easy since I’m camera shy!”

Her writing journey began in school, where she would secretly jot down stories about her classmates.

“I thought I was just passing time, only to realize I was writing a novel that would one day be read countrywide!” she notes with a chuckle.

A pivotal moment came when her Setswana teacher, Mma Ketshabile, discovered her writing during study time.

“She took my notebook away for a month. When she returned it, she asked if I was writing a book. I told her I was just passing time, but she encouraged me to keep writing and submit my work to a publisher,” remembers Matlapeng…and the rest, as they say, is history!