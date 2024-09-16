Lighting Boteti homes

Twenty new villages in the Boteti District are set to be electrified soon, with an additional extension of electricity networks planned across 92 villages throughout the country.

The total cost for electrifying the 20 villages is estimated at P209,275,950.96, while the extension of the network to the 92 villages will amount to P286,241,230.90.

This ambitious project, spanning the financial year 2024/25 and extending into 2025, marks a significant step towards improving the quality of life for residents in these rural areas.

During the official launch of the 2024/25 Rural Electrification Project held last Wednesday (September 11th) in Khwee Village, it was announced that the electrification of Khwee will be completed by March 2025.

The remaining 19 villages are expected to have electricity by March 2026.

The villages benefiting from this initiative include Khwee, Kuke, Qabo, Mogobewakgomo, Inalegolo, Ditshukudu, Losilakgokong, Maratswaane, Gamononyane, Tshwaane, Kaudwane, Mahotshwane, Thankane, Kanuku, Somelo, Gani, Tobera, Tsodilo, Chukumuchu, and Dipotsana.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Minerals and Energy, Lefoko Moagi, emphasized the transformative potential of the project, highlighting how it would provide the necessary infrastructure to support critical sectors and stimulate economic growth in the villages.

“Entrepreneurs will have the resources they need to start and expand their ventures, fostering economic development and creating jobs within their communities. This project will enable businesses to operate more efficiently and open new avenues for economic activity,” Moagi said.

The Minister also urged Batswana to take full advantage of the newly introduced free household electricity connection initiative.

He emphasized that the initiative is inclusive, extending to all household structures, including traditional Setswana houses.

“The Government of Botswana introduced free electricity connections to all households on 1st April 2024. This initiative will significantly increase energy access and help Batswana transform their living standards,” Moagi concluded.

During the event, Botswana Power Corporation CEO, David Kgoboko, provided an overview of the project and urged residents to cooperate with contractors to ensure smooth implementation.

He noted that for a household to be electrified, residents only need to present a certificate proving ownership of the land.

“We are going to light every household, including traditional mud houses. I therefore pray that we work together until the completion of the project,” Kgoboko said.

The project has been warmly received by the residents of Khwee Village, who expressed their appreciation for the government’s efforts to bring electricity to their community.

Villagers like Katholo Tsikoko and Ncheuta Koroma highlighted the positive impact this will have on their daily lives, from storing food in fridges to easily charging their phones.

Tsikoko remarked, “Although I do not have a modern house, at least the village will not be dark at night. Our children will also start their businesses of butcheries, internet cafes, and salons with electricity.”

This electrification project is poised to bring about significant changes in the Boteti District, driving economic growth and improving living standards for its residents.