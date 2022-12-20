Celeb edition with Casper the DJ

You May Also Like
Ready to write his-story Sethunya Okie is a young rising author who recently launched a children's book titled Sir Seretse Khama. The book is...
MAN DOWN! Fun was had at Last Man Standing festival over the weekend and I guarantee that Shaya was at the centre of it....
CLOUD 9 TRAFFIC PARTY WITH DJ BUNNY Cloud 9 Lounge in Block 6 will be host to the Traffic Flirty Party slated for tonight,...
3RD ANNUAL MAKALENG MUSIC FEST Legendary DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) will be back at his home village Makaleng this festive season for the third...
Organisers set for court battle The bitter fallout from last month’s sweet show headlined by South African powerhouse, Black Coffee in Tlokweng looks set...
MC TARGETING CHILDREN You know Shaya is a socialite who never misses an opportunity to go where the fun is. On Saturday Shaya joined...
Franco's former dancer goes solo After catching the eye with her saucy moves while thrilling as a backing dancer for Franco, Mado Madombi is...
A superstar of sport Growing up in Gulubane, Thatayaone ‘TT’ Ditlhokwe made sure he never missed a match whenever the national team were on...