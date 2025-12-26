Help me save my daughter!

Mum cries for assistance as mystery illness baffles doctors

At just 28 years old, Lindiwe Mosupi carries a burden far heavier than her young shoulders were ever meant to hold.

Originally from Molepolole but now living in Palapye, she finds herself trapped in a heartbreaking battle, watching her 11-year-old daughter slowly fade under the weight of a mysterious, relentless illness.

According to medical reports she shared with this publication, her daughter’s condition started with nose bleeds in 2021 during Covid-19.

Although scary, the problem was manageable. That all changed in March this year, when her health deteriorated drastically.

Now, she bleeds from her eyes, her ears, and her nose without warning. Her entire body aches constantly. She struggles to walk, to breathe, to sleep.

The once energetic school girl has since dropped out of school as her body grows weaker every day.

Lindiwe has done everything humanly possible to save her child.

She has walked in and out of hospitals, clinics, emergency rooms and specialist offices. She has prayed in churches across villages and towns, often invited by pastors who hoped to bring her comfort. She has knocked on every door she could find.

But to this day, she has not found help.

Doctors are still searching for a definite diagnosis. Every test brings more questions, more referrals, more waiting while the young girl’s health continues to decline.

“There are times she complains of pain in her throat, the next thing she vomits blood clots,” Lindiwe says quietly, “Her body is always in pain. She screams sometimes because the pain is too much.”

The emotional and financial toll has been devastating as Lindiwe is unemployed, and the cost of transport, medication, special foods, and emergency visits has drained her completely. She has reached a point where even buying basic necessities has become a daily struggle.

“She just won’t stop bleeding, I feel helpless. As a mother, watching your child suffer and not being able to stop it, it breaks you. I don’t sleep. I just watch her. She is constantly scared, I try to be strong but I am scared she won’t wake up.”

Her daughter now spends most of her days indoors, lying down because the pain in her body is unbearable. She misses school. She misses her friends. She misses running, laughing, playing – all the simple joys of being a child.

Still, Lindiwe refuses to give up.

She lives in hope that somewhere, somehow, someone will hear her story and step in. That her daughter will get the medical attention she desperately needs. That she will return to school, healthy and smiling again.

“Please help me save my daughter. Even the smallest help can save her; transport, food, medical support, anything. I just want my child to get better.”

Those who wish to assist Lindiwe and her daughter can reach her at 74453687 or 73349934