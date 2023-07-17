Butale wants opponents jailed

Embattled Botswana Patriotic Front President, Biggie Butale, is launching another legal battle against five of the members of his party and wants them jailed for contempt of court.

In his latest court documents, Butale wants Lawrence Ookeditse, Tshekedi Khama, Barulaganye Letang, Dr Kolaatamo Malefho, and party vice president Mephato Reatile jailed.

He says the respondents have ignored a court order of 26 April 2023 by judge Matlhogonolo Phuthego, which set aside his expulsion from the party.

“Just six weeks or so from the order, being 5th June 2023 an NEC meeting was convened by the 4th R...