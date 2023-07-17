Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Butale wants opponents jailed

*Says Reatile, TK, Ookeditse, Malefho and another are in contempt of court order

By

Published

NO PEACE: BPF factional wars rage on

Embattled Botswana Patriotic Front President, Biggie Butale, is launching another legal battle against five of the members of his party and wants them jailed for contempt of court.
In his latest court documents, Butale wants Lawrence Ookeditse, Tshekedi Khama, Barulaganye Letang, Dr Kolaatamo Malefho, and party vice president Mephato Reatile jailed.
He says the respondents have ignored a court order of 26 April 2023 by judge Matlhogonolo Phuthego, which set aside his expulsion from the party.
“Just six weeks or so from the order, being 5th June 2023 an NEC meeting was convened  by the 4th R...

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

News

BPF wars rage on

WATCH: The warring factions in the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) were supposed to have returned to Lobatse High Court on June 30th, for further...

3 days ago
Another bite at the cherry for Dijeng Another bite at the cherry for Dijeng

Politics

Another bite at the cherry for Dijeng

*BDP reveals Serowe West by elections candidate

20/06/2023
Plot to assault Butale revealed Plot to assault Butale revealed

Politics

Plot to assault Butale revealed

I am not funded by the BDP - BPF President On Friday, the President of Botswana Patriotic Front, Biggie Butale, was once again reinstated...

20/06/2023

News

No end in sight for BPF factional wars

*Biggie, Reggie will not give way

10/06/2023

Latest News

BPF members jostle for Serowe West

*Ian Khama and Tshekedi not among contenders

09/06/2023

Politics

Fight over Khama continues

*Formation of breakaway party put on hold

01/06/2023
BPF faction goes ahead with 'illegal gathering' BPF faction goes ahead with 'illegal gathering'

Politics

BPF faction goes ahead with ‘illegal gathering’

The much talked about meeting of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF)’s Concerned group will go ahead as planned in the mining town of Selibe-Phikwe...

30/05/2023

Politics

Dr Dow, Kablay to face-off on May 24th

*Dow cites VP, Speaker, two ministers as witnesses

09/05/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.