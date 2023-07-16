Boko urges voters to assist Madibelathopho

Botswana National Front (BNF) president, Duma Boko, has pleaded with voters to complement the efforts of the party’s Madibelathopho activists.

Madibelathopho, Boko says, are volunteers charged with keeping a close eye on the electoral process to ensure a fair election.

When officially opening the BNF Policy Conference in Shoshong today, Boko urged all to be part of Madibelathopho and physically stand guard at polling stations through to the final counting to ensure the integrity of the vote.

Boko said it is the responsibility of every person of goodwill to become a part of Madibelath...