Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Woman arrested for giving sister abortion pills

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Cytotec pills

Goodhope police have arrested a 21-year-old woman who reportedly gave her younger sister some pills to terminate her pregnancy. Things came to light after a teacher took the 17-year-old girl who complained of excruciating pains on her stomach to the clinic and upon examination the nurse discovered some blood stains on the girl’s trousers. The […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

News

Suspected goat thief dies in police cells

A 48-year-old man suspected to have stolen a goat reportedly died in police holding cells this week Monday after being badly assaulted by the...

24/05/2023

News

Goodhope police robbed of AK-47 rifles

Catching the police off guard, four men armed with knives and axes reportedly stormed and robbed Goodhope police station of 14 AK-47 service rifles...

28/06/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.