*Fears mount as aviation insiders worry about sky safety *CAAB dismiss safety gaps and compliance concerns

Just weeks after the Aviation Pitso held in Maun, there is growing concern among key players in Botswana’s aviation sector, with some warning that the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) may not be adequately resourced to keep the country’s skies safe.

Industry insiders who spoke to The Voice on condition of anonymity have expressed fear that that it may just be a matter of time before tragedy strikes as CAAB is operating with unqualified inspectors, in breach of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

They further allege that there is only one qualified inspector who holds an Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) and that some do not have instructional background, which is a serious breach of international standards that has left oversight hanging by a thread.

CAAB is also said to be experiencing a high attrition rate as highly qualified inspectors have steadily walked away due to low salaries.

CAAB confirmed that indeed there is only one pilot who holds an Airline Transport License currently but insisted this does not hinder the Authority from doing its job.

“The requirements for ATPL from ICAO DOC 8335, titled “Model Guidelines for the Hiring and Training of Inspectors of Flight Standards” clarifies that ATPL is required for inspectors who will be conducting line or flight crew checks, which that responsibility has been delegated as per ICAO DOC 8335 and for that reason most states accept a Commercial Pilot License with Instrument Rating in lieu of an Airline Transport Pilot License,” said Chief Executive Officer Bao Mosinyi in response to our inquiries.

He added that there are three more inspectors who are qualified instructors who are qualified to train both beginner and advanced pilots.

“It should be noted that as there is only one flying training school in Botswana there is a very small number of instructors in the industry including those pilots who hold ATPLs,” Mosinyi explained. “ICAO has provision where instruction can be conducted by Type Rating Instructors (TRI), this instruction is specific to a particular type dependent on the platform. This is the provision that the Authority uses as most of the instruction is required for training in the operating service providers,” he added.

While Mosinyi confirmed that nine trained inspectors left the authority in the past year, he said this has also created collaboration opportunities with the private sector. He said that the authority is not satisfied with the current personnel but they continue to maintain airspace safety.

“It is worth noting that ICAO has made provision for the state to designate some of the duties of the Authority to personnel in the industry (Designated Examiners), where the Authority does not have the capacity to conduct those activities. Such activities are compliant with ICAO requirements; hence Botswana has never had any problem during any ICAO audit,” Mosinyi said.

He further revealed that CAAB attained 86% Safety Effective Implementation during the last ICAO audit in 2022, the highest in the region.

The anonymous players also said that the safety situation has been worsened by the appointment of the Manager for Aviation Safety Oversight whom they allege he was parachuted into the role without due process, without qualifications, and without experience.

Mosinyi denied allegations that the Manager for Aviation Safety Oversight was appointed without due process or requisite qualifications. He said the Manager possesses the right qualifications and experience to hold the position, with exception of two items in the listed requirements, but all processes were followed.

“His performance was further demonstrated during the ICAO Audit in 2022 where the country attained 85.78% compared to the 61% before the 2022 audit, all this happened under his leadership,” he said.

The CEO said CAAB routinely brings in instructors and inspectors from neighbouring countries to complement and transfer skills locally during licensing of a new aircraft, and that it’s an international practice.

He is confident that the CAAB has capacity and continues to comply with ICAO standards to keep the country’s skies safe all the time.