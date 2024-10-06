Botswana’s rising dance star set to shine in Mumbai

In a stunning display of talent and passion, 18-year-old Yarona Tumelo made history by winning the inaugural Red Bull Dance Your Style competition in Botswana.

The event, held at Park 27 in Gaborone, saw some of the country’s top dancers battle it out for the prestigious title.

Crowned as the national champion, Yarona described her victory as “absolutely surreal.” Her journey, however, is far from over as she now sets her sights on representing Botswana at the world finals in Mumbai this November.

The competition was fierce, and the stakes were high. Reflecting on the nail-biting final moments, Yarona admitted, “The main questions going through my mind were, ‘Will I make it to the next round? Am I going to win?’” Her determination and rigorous preparation ultimately paid off as she danced her way to victory, securing a spot on the global stage.

Yarona’s path to success wasn’t an easy one.

In the weeks leading up to the competition, she committed herself to daily training sessions, pushing herself harder than ever before.

“I took time out of each day to train. I pushed myself more than I usually would,” she shared.

Now, with the world finals on the horizon, Yarona is filled with excitement and anticipation.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m most excited about meeting dancers from all around the world and learning from them,” she added.

What sets Yarona apart in the dance world is her remarkable versatility and musicality.

“I believe my versatility is what made me stand out in the competition. I found ways to incorporate it in almost all my routines throughout the battle,” she explained.

As she prepares for the upcoming competition in Mumbai, Yarona reflected on the challenges she faced during the local showdown, particularly overcoming fear and anxiety.

“Most dancers portray an image of being cool, calm, and confident, but we all have moments where nerves spike and fear trickles in,” she revealed.

Despite a pre-existing injury, Yarona remained focused on her goal, seeking medical care to ensure she could compete without further harm.

Winning the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition has been a transformative experience for Yarona, reshaping her outlook on her dance career.

“It has shown me that anything is truly possible,” she said.

“The dance industry has struggled to receive the recognition it deserves, but now, all of that has changed.”