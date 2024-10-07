A girl’s power play

She founded City Active Life and Fitness Studios (Pty) Ltd in November 2011 and for the past 13 years it has become Francistown’s go to place for fitness fanatics.

Born in Mmadinare, Nametso Tshegofatso brought glam and class to gym life in the second capital city.

Five years into the business, Tshegofatso, a fitness fanatic herself got financial backing from the Citizen Entrepreneurial Agency (CEDA) to open a second branch in the CBD, opposite Cresta Thapama Hotel where she was targeting corporate clients.

The business however didn’t take off following the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns.

Never the one to give up, Tshoganetso relocated her flagship branch to the newly built Toro Junction Mall, along Marang road where she now runs a bigger and better gym equipped with premium gym and exercise equipment.

Her effort and dedication didn’t go unnoticed as she recently won an award at the Annual Women Awards held in Gaborone.

You’ve been running one of the best gyms in Francistown since 2011. In 2020 you opened a second branch in the CBD which unfortunately had to be closed. Why was the business closed?

We got a financial injection from CEDA to expand our business in 2019, we were however hit by the outbreak of Covid-19.

The trading license for the new branch came out on the 27th of March 2020 and on the next day (28th March) the country went on lockdown.

We suffered a tremendous loss and our dreams were shattered.

It was one of the toughest moments of my life, but I had to be strong.

I had to be courageous, and find a way to save the business and pay the accrued debts.

I had to choose to go through rebirth pain for the business to stay afloat.

You certainly overcame all the challenges. You recently won the award for Best Woman Owned Business at the Women’s Awards beating some of the country’s leading brands. How do you feel about the award?

I was overwhelmed, humbled and too excited like a man in the book of “John 9:1-12 who was born blind.

Neither him nor his parents had sinned.

No, but that the glory of God should be made to manifest in him.

I felt rejuvenated like an eagle after rebirth.

This highlighted the dedication to creating an inclusive and empowering fitness environment.

City Active currently is in Francistown. Do you plan on expanding outside the second Capital?

It is our wish to extend our beloved brand to other areas including our capital city.

Owning a gym is usually associated with men, how did you get in this line of work?

Yes, owning a gym is well known to be a male industry.

As a woman it is a bit of a challenge, especially since customers are predominantly male.

Discipline and your customers are very important factors.

As a mother, believing in myself and with the love of human kind, all things are possible.

I believed that I can serve both male and female and decided to give it my all and make it better despite the challenges Phillipians 4:13.

“I grew up with boys and the delegation of duties were equal. I also worked in a Property Development and Construction Company for 27 years where most workers were men and I was their Administration Manager, eventually I became the Director. All these made it possible to absorb the pressure that comes with being a woman in a male dominated industry.”

Do you know of any other woman running a gym in the country?

Yes, I know one lady in Goodhope and I’ve heard of another in Palapye.

How important is diet in getting into shape?

Diet is important as it provides energy to keep active, nutrients for growth and repairs, helping to stay strong and healthy, to prevent diet related illness and to keep in shape.

What makes City Active to stand out from competition?

City Active is the state of art that provide the good service, feel good atmosphere, it is more than a gym; it is a revolution in the wellness and fitness industry.

Every member’s fitness journey is unique and well equipped with the latest commercial gym equipment.

Of recent there has been a mushrooming of fitness clubs operating from open spaces. How has this affected your business?

The mushrooming of fitness clubs operating from open spaces helped us to up our game and made us to realise that people have different tastes, varieties and affordability.

Compassion in business, in order to complete successfully, you must archive the following:

know your customers and their needs.

Understand the competition and explore strategic partnerships by attending needs and expectation of your customers promptly.

Always rise above any problem, have problem solving tools at your disposal.

What drives you at City Active?

Our mission is to inspire and support our community in the pursuit of healthier, stronger and more vibrant life.

We are dedicated to providing a welcoming environment equipped with top-tier fitness facilities, expert guidance, and personalised support to help every member achieve their individual health and fitness goals.

Our vision is to be the cornerstone of fitness and well-being in our community.

We strive to create a space where goals are met, limits are pushed, and well-being flourishes.

At City Active, we aim to empower our members to lead active and fulfilling lives, fostering a culture of health that extends beyond our walls and into the fabric of everyday life.

What type of membership does City Active offer?

We’ve Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Annual packages.

Beside gym I do General Supplies, including commercial gym equipment and construction.