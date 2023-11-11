BNFWL raises funds for women candidates

Botswana National Front Women’s League (BNFWL) will hold a gala dinner next Saturday with some of the funds channeled into supporting women who will be contesting in the coming elections.

Addressing members of the media yesterday, the new BNFWL Secretary General, Katlo Ditshotlo said that as a way of promoting and supporting women who have interest in contesting for elections, the party made a 30 percent quota reservation for them.

She said after the allocation of constituencies by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), the BNF will then allocate 30% of the wards and constituencies to women.

“Due to challenges that women always face; we will use some of the proceeds from the Gala Dinner which will be held at Tlotlo Conference Centre next week to support them. We will also continue with our Corporate Social Responsibility by donating pads to those in need,” she said.

Ditshotlo complained of low participation of women in politics and alluded that the funds will come in handy and motivate those contesting.

She noted that challenges faced by women were more complicated than those faced by men. “It is even worse when you are in the opposition side.”

Meanwhile, Ditshotlo also used the Press Conference to announce their new President, Katlego Morolong who takes over from Bonang Nkoane who resigned and defected to Botswana Democratic Party.

In assuring the Puo Phaa brigade that Morolong was the right candidate, Ditshotlo said that their former SG was the right person. “We did not drop the ball by appointing Morolong. She is very knowledgeable and appreciate women’s issues.”

Ditshotlo who spoke highly of her president said that Morolong has been representing them well on other assignments and that she is never out of touch with reality.

Morolong’s new committee comprises Mercy Seemeule, Vice President, Tiny Saitsoketsa, Chairperson, Judith Gaaikanngwe, Deputy Secretary General, Gabbie Sento, Treasurer, Gaone Modisenyane, Publicity Secretary and Kedibonye Batlang, Organising Secretary among others.