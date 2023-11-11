Drivers charged in death of girl, 16

Two Zimbabwean men accused of causing the death of a 16-year-old girl last Friday night near Botswana Power Corporation in Molepolole appeared before the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court this Monday.

Terrance Mukaro and Polcup Tachiona, both 36 years old, are each facing charges of driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, resulting in the tragic death of Katlo Botho Ntswelebe.

The accused were remanded in custody at the request of Sub Inspector Earnest Sebobi, the prosecutor, to allow for ongoing police investigations.

Sergeant Ontlafetse, the investigating officer, informed the court that the matter was still fresh, and she needed to collect statements from witnesses.

Additionally, she needed to determine who the actual driver was since Tachiona claimed that Mukaro was not behind the wheel of the truck at the time of the accident.

Given that the accused are foreigners, Ontlafetse expressed concerns that they might abscond and fail to attend court.

Mukaro, in his defense, vehemently stated, “I never fled the scene, I am not an illegal immigrant, I have a proper driving license, residence, and work permits. I’m the one who was driving, and I even handed myself over to the police. Why should I run away, and why should I be detained?”

However, Tachiona, attempting to clarify the situation, altered his statement in court, claiming that he had mistakenly thought Mukaro was the actual truck driver.

He attributed this confusion to the shock he experienced after the accident.

“After the accident, I didn’t run away. I might have been confused because I was shocked. The truck driver left the scene after the accident, and we only met later at the hospital. Later, after the passenger who was in the truck called, I mistakenly thought he was the one driving,” explained Tachiona.

The incident in question involved Mukaro, who allegedly was driving a Volvo tipper truck, and Tachiona, driving a Toyota Cargo.

The accident occurred when Tachiona made a right turn in close proximity to the truck.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, Mukaro allegedly swerved the truck off the road.

Unfortunately, due to the darkness, he did not see a pedestrian, and Ntswelebe, who was standing beside the road on the left, was tragically struck.

The accused are scheduled to appear for mention on November 30, 2023.