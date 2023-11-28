BNF SG dismisses Masisi leadership as comical

Botswana National Front Secretary General,Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, has launched scathing criticism of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, labelling Maisis’s leadership as comical and lacking in statesmanship.

Addressing members of the media this week, Motshegwa did not hold back in expressing his disdain for President Masisi, claiming that there was a clear vacuum of leadership in the country.

Motshegwa further accused Masisi of leading a corrupt cabinet and failing to come up with sound economic policies to empower Batswana. “We have a comedian in the office of the President. Masisi is a weak and comical leader who lacks statesmanship. He is leading a corrupt cabinet and has no ideas to economically empower Batswana,” Motshegwa lashed out, adding that the combination of Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, State President Minister, Kabo Morwaeng and his Assistant, Dumezweni Mthimkhulu is a comedy of errors.

He pointed out that the rise of unemployment which he said did not bother Masisi and his government was a testament to Masisi’s weak leadership.

“Instead of coming up with sound economic policies, President Masisi thinks he can rely on rigging election, but I doubted his strategy will work this time around,” he said.

The BNF SG also took the opportunity to assure BNF members that the opposition coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), remains united, stable, and focused on its mandate of taking over state power.

“We are united even at the Umbrella for Democratic Change [UDC) and rumours of leadership disputes are not true. We are committed to unity, stability, and our mission is to bring about genuine democracy and economic empowerment in Botswana. The party Chairman, Patrick Molutsi reiterated Motshegwa’s words and even went further to reveal that so far BNF has been allocated 15 constituencies by the UDC.

Although he did not mention the total number of constituencies that they expected to be given, reliable sources have indicated that BNF was still looking for more.

Meanwhile constituencies that have so far been allocated to BNF are;

•Gantsi North

•Charleshill

•Kgalagadi North

•Kgalagadi South

•Good Hope – Mmathethe

•Kanye East

•Kanye West

•Lobatse

•Molepolole North

•Gaborone South

•Gaborone North

•Gaborone Bonnington North

•Takatokwane

•Letlhakeng

•Mmadinare