Bishop gifted bail for Christmas

Accused of defiling step-daughter, 8, and sexually assaulting neighbour’s child, 9

The families of two young girls listened in disbelief last week as Molepolole Magistrates Court granted bail to the 74-year-old bishop accused of sexually abusing their children.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the complainants’ identities, was detained last month after allegedly defiling his eight-year-old step-daughter.

Upon his arrest, it emerged the grey-haired accused, a respected traditional healer in Molepolole, had previously been questioned by the police back in May 2024 for supposedly sexually assualting his nine-year-old neighbour.

He was released without charge.

However, 18 months later, when the latest accusations were levelled against him, the cops added a count of ‘indecent assault’ in relation to last year’s incident.

Speaking to The Voice after watching the man she believes lured her granddaughter to his place with the promise of money only to sexually assault her walk free, the upset granny shook her head in dismay.

Narrating the events of a year-and-a-half ago, the 59-year-old says she only realised her granddaughter wasn’t home at around 9pm when it was time for supper.

“While looking for her, she came from our neighbour’s yard. She told us to take her to the police where she revealed that the accused inserted his fingers inside her private parts. Both her mother and victim, who is undergoing counselling, are still traumatised,” grumbled the irate granny, adding she’s shocked the Bishop got bail.

“I suspect the rumours he uses powerful ‘muti’ must be true,” she speculated.

For the defilement charge, it is said the elder was busted in the act, caught at home by his own daughter.

The complainant’s mother, 29, was dating the accused; they have two children together.

It is reported the defilement took place when the mum was in confinement nursing her last born son, and left her daughter at the boyfriend’s place in Masuaditshwene ward.

Wicked whispers in the neighbourhood suggest she knew about the indecent assault allegations but choose to ignore them.

“She was well aware. Some neighbours even asked her how she could trust her boyfriend given his history. The woman has relatives yet she decided to give the suspect her daughter, we believe the mother knew that her boyfriend was sexually abusing the girl. She had even told others she feared that if the boyfriend goes to prison no one is going to care for them, though the social workers assist them,” claimed a concerned neighbour.

In response, the young mum insisted this was simply not true.

“I did not know about the abuse; I was only alerted by the neighbours after it happened,” she assured The Voice.

Asked about her relationship with a man 45 years her senior, she said, “I don’t recall well when we started our relationship. My first born child, now the victim, is not his. In 2022 we had our first daughter and we have a six-month-old son born this year. I just have mixed emotions, the incident occurred while I was home and he was with the girl at his place. His daughter arrived home unexpectedly, only to find her father having sex with my little girl,” said the mother, adding the child then informed a neighbour, who kept the revelation to herself ‘for some time’.

“It’s unfortunate the neighbour didn’t act quickly; she even told me about the incident later. Since he was granted bail, he never phoned me or even come to my place; I don’t know where he is. I no longer want him, all I need is for him to help me support the children,” explained the worried mum, who admitted visiting the accused while he was remanded in prison to ask for money.

This was also confirmed by the Bishop in court during his successful battle for bail.

“I bought the food for the complainant; she is the daughter to my girlfriend. I am not protected, my rights are violated. I went to prison on 7th November, I now have 25 days,” he argued last Tuesday (2nd December).

Although the Investigating Officer in both cases, Detective Constable Julia Mosikari strongly opposed bail, warning court the accused posed a danger to his young next-door neighbour and was likely to re-offend, his words went unheeded.

Instead, Principal Magistrate, Solomon Setshedi saw fit to grant bail, noting there was no evidence the suspect would interfere with investigations or commit more offences.

The concerned magistrate also criticised the police’s handling of the case, voicing concern that the assault was reported in May last year but only registered last month.

Free for Christmas and the New Year, the accused paedophile returns to court on 26 February 2026 for mention.