All six suspects busted in UK believed to be Batswana

Following the high-profile arrests of six suspected human traffickers by immigration enforcement officials in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, it has emerged all six suspects are believed to be Batswana.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice, Botswana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Shimane Kelaotswe, said information from the Foreign Affairs Office in London indicates the six – five men and a woman – have Botswana passports.

“The six arrested individuals are said to be Batswana. Among them, Babedi (Thato Sejabodile) is said to be the ring leader. However, we have not yet met them or seen them and verified that indeed they are Batswana. They may be carrying Botswana documents but such documents will have to be verified before we can confirm whether or not they are Batswana,” explained Kelaotswe on Thursday.

The six are believed to be part of a criminal gang thought to have brought over 200 Batswana into the UK illegally in the last two years. The immigration officer in charge of the arrest described the migrants as ‘very vulnerable people’.

It is alleged the suspects provided them with fake identities and documents to submit asylum claims and gain employment in care homes without adequate training.

“As you may be aware, the arrests were made in five different places in the UK and we are yet to visit them to among others see where they are kept,” added the High Commissioner.

The early morning raids occurred across England, in the northern cities of: Manchester, Nottingham, Sheffield and Bradford while the suspected ring leader, 37-year-old Molepolole native, Sejabodile was detained in the southern town of Cheltenham.

Kelaotswe further revealed two other Batswana, residing in Leeds, are being investigated for similar offences. The duo is said to be working in cohorts with some Arabs. “The matter is before UK officials and was reported in April this year,” he told The Voice, pleading with Batswana in the diaspora to desist from criminal activities as this will spoil their stay abroad.

Regarding the hundreds of Batswana who are possible victims of human trafficking or stranded in the UK, Kelaotswe said they are yet to trace them as investigations by local officials were still at an initial stage.

According to media reports in the UK, ‘facilitating a breach of immigration’ can fetch a possible life sentence if found guilty.