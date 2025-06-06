Mascom 3-For-3 returns

*The initiative is back for its biggest year yet—powering connections that inspire change

This weekend, Mascom is proud to host its largest-ever edition of the Mascom 3-For-3 initiative, a unique employee-led CSR programme dedicated to community upliftment in honour of Botswana’s founding statesmen — the Three Chiefs. Marking five transformative years, this year’s 3-For-3 campaign reflects a renewed commitment to impactful service, collective purpose, and nationwide reach.

Driven by the purpose of “Powering Connections That Inspire Change,” Mascom 3-For-3 continues to honour the selflessness of the Three Chiefs, whose historic journey to Britain laid the foundation for Botswana’s sovereignty. In the spirit of that legacy, Mascom staff across the country are uniting to serve their communities — not only as employees, but as citizens dedicated to sustainable impact.

“This year’s 3-For-3 is not only a milestone — it is a manifestation of Mascom’s values in action. It reflects our collective belief that purpose and progress are not mutually exclusive, and that meaningful impact begins with each one of us stepping forward” said Dzene Makhwade-Seboni, MascomCEO.

“What began five years ago as a tribute to the courage and conviction of the Three Chiefs has become a national movement of service, powered by our people. To see 357 Mascom employees across 24 locations come together to lead 45 community projects — the largest footprint yet — is deeply humbling and immensely inspiring. This is how we honour our history, invest in our communities, and power the kind of connections that build a better Botswana. Not just for today, but for generations to come,”Makhwade-Seboni concluded

Projects under this year’s programme include school refurbishments, health education drives and career days, ICT training for youth, and environmental clean-ups — all led, designed, and executed by Mascom teams.

More than a volunteer programme, Mascom 3-For-3 represents a model for inclusive, employee-driven corporate social responsibility, seamlessly aligning with Mascom’s broader ESG strategy and commitment to national development.

As Botswana moves forward in a digital age, Mascom remains steadfast in its pledge to lead not just through innovation and connectivity, but through compassion, humility, and purpose-driven action.