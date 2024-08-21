Accused killer on the run

Suspect described as ‘aggressive and dangerous’

Maun Police have appealed to the public to assist in tracking down a middle-aged Zimbabwean man, popularly known as Powell Tsikire, who is believed to have hacked his girlfriend to death with an axe in full view of her sister during the early hours of Sunday morning (August 11th).

Confirming the grisly murder, Maun Station Commander, Dennis Zilawe revealed the victim, 33-year-old local, Moompati Modiredi, was staying with the boyfriend at her family home in Thito ward.

He further informed The Voice that they have a child together.

“It appears the two had just returned home from the bar when they got into a fight. Fearing for her life, the lady fled to her sister’s room where the boyfriend followed her and hacked her on the head two times in the presence of the sister,” disclosed Zilawe, adding after the attack, Tsikire is said to have got into a car and driven away.

The matter was reported to the police and the woman was rushed to Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital where she was sadly certified dead upon arrival.

“We are on his trail. It appears he had a rented apartment in Palapye and he was last seen dropping off the house keys to the Landlord in Palapye on Sunday afternoon,” continued Zilawe.

The top cop called on anyone with possible information on Tsikare’s whereabouts to call their nearest police station.

“The suspect is said to be very aggressive and dangerous,” warned Zilawe.