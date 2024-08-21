A ray of light

*Jwaneng solar power plant to spark into life by 2026 *Part of a 25-year BPC deal with China Habour Engineering Consortium

The Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) continues to make significant strides to diversify its energy sources and ensure a secure supply.

Monday marked the latest powerful step towards this goal, following the unveiling of a 100MW solar PV power-plant purchase agreement with China Habour Engineering Consortium in Jwaneng.

This is the second project of its nature and scale, with another 100MW solar plant under construction in Mmadinare.

If all goes to plan, the Jwaneng project, part of a 25-year deal between BPC and the Chinese company, will produce power for the national grid by early 2026.

Botswana’s national ‘motlakase’ demand currently sits at 600MW during peak hours, with the country having to import power from South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia when demand exceeds supply.

Described as a ‘project of national importance’ the Jwaneng plant is seen as a key milestone in achieving sustainable energy.

The undertaking also features the building of a 132kv sub-station to connect the plant to the national grid.

Botswana’s energy mix targets include 50 percent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2036 and reducing green house emissions by 15 percent by 2030.

Currently, 83 percent of power is generated from coal, with diesel and solar contributing 16 and 1 percent respectively.

Through the resource integrated plan, Botswana aims to change these numbers over the next six years, aiming for 64 percent from coal, 31 percent solar, 4 percent wind energy and 1 percent coal bed methane gas.

“Our integrated resource plan intends to get 200MW from renewable energy sources from Mmadinare and Jwaneng. Above that, we are expecting 35MW from smaller pv power plants tied to the grid and scattered around the country, enforcing our commitment to a greener future,” explained BPC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Kgoboko giving an overview of the project.

The pv solar plants, some of which are already under constriction while others are at financing stage, are earmarked for: Maun, Ghanzi, Lobatse, Shakawe and Bobonong.

China Habour Engineering Consortium will be responsible for development, financing, construction, care and maintenance of the plant.

It means BPC will be buying the power from them until 2041, when the deal elapses and the local parastatal takes over.

Officiating at the signing ceremony, President Mokgweetsi Masisi highlighted his government’s commitment to achieving energy security.

“The initiative is in line with Botswana’s Energy Policy goal of providing affordable, reliable and adequate supply of energy for sustainable development, as well as improving access to and efficient use of energy resources.

To ensure minimal participation of Batswana in energy transformation, government has reserved an investment in small scale solar pv projects to citizen owned companies, a minimum of 40 percent citizen shareholding in utility scale solar pv projects.

We endeavor to ensure security and energy transition to diversified sources. Our energy transition journey has commenced in earnest from fossil fuel based supply to renewable and non renewable energy,” said Masisi, adding this is part of ‘industrializing’ the country and harnessing renewable energy.

To date, Botswana has achieved electrification in 460 out of 565 villages, which works out at 81 percent.

As it stands, six new villages are undergoing electrification while 26 are getting their networks expanded, with those schemes all expected to be completed in September.

In the current financial year, P555 million has been set aside for electrification of 22 villages and network expansion in 92 villages.