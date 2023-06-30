A weekend of football

This weekend, four regional champions go to war in Francistown for the promotional play-offs with a place in the Debswana First Division North up for grabs. The Old Council Stadium and the Calendron Grounds will play host to three games each as: Makungulupeswa, Desert Buffaloes, Kazungula Young Fighters and City Kings look to finish their […]
In this article:City Kings, Debswana First Division North, Desert Buffaloes, Kazungula Young Fighters, Makungulupeswa
