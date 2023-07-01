Connect with us

News

Nurses stop drug dispensation

By

Published

AT YOUR SERVICE: Nurses

Nurses will from today July 1st, 2023, cease dispensation of drugs in clinics and hospitals. According to a statement that has been issued by Botswana Nurses Union (BONU)’s National Publicity Secretary, Kenosi Mogorosi, titled, ‘Discontinuation of Dispensing of Medicines and Related Substances by Nurses’ it informs the Public and other stakeholders that effective from today […]

