A land rush

Tati Land Board to allocate over 4, 000 plots

After a successful land allocation exercise in 2024, Tati Land Board is gearing up to go again.

Last year, the Land Board gave out a total number of 7, 833 plots. These included 6, 436 residential plots, 828 ploughing fields and a further 549 plots to be used as business, civic and community plots.

For the expansion of villages, the board identified and assessed 32 properties totaling 146 hectares, and valued at close to P6.2 million.

The properties were located in Masunga, Ramokgwebana, Tati Siding, Mabudzane and Shashe Bridge, with their owners duly compensated.

Now, after a slight delay in further allocation of residential plots, the board is finally ready to deal with the waiting list.

Area Member of Parliament (MP), Justin Hunyepa addressed kgotla meetings in Kalakamati, Sekakangwe and Mbalambi this week where the issue of land allocation was repeatedly brought up.

Responding to some of the concerns, Tati Landboard Secretary, Neo Mothobi explained the delay was caused by the unresolved issue of village boundaries in some of the villages in North East District.

Mothobi revealed the Land Board has consulted the Kalakamati village leadership to draw up a detailed map of the village, which is currently at a planning stage, in an effort to address the border dispute and also help fill underutilized spaces.

The Land Board is expected to allocate 4, 003 plots over the course of the new financial year.

Tati has a well-documented land shortage but with government’s recent P1.4 billion purchase of 45, 000ha from Tati Company, there has been renewed hope that more spaces will open up for the District.

Despite this acute shortage of land, illegal settlements have never been a problem in the district, apart from a few troublesome spots in Tatisiding, Matshelagabedi and Matsiloje.

Over the years government has purchased 20 freehold farms, which have since been tribalised to augment the land shortage.

These farms, with a total area of 25, 213.6299ha, are generally used for grazing and some for tourism purposes.

2025/26 PLOT ALLOCATION

VILLAGE PLOTS

Tsamaya 186

Masukwane 455

Kgari 260

Butale 118

Mowana 74

Mbalambi 141

Sechele 311

Vukwi 375

Matopi 300

Mulambakwena 226

Tshesebe 129

Mapoka 175

Nlapkhwane 144

Makaleng 287

Matshelagabedi 240

Tatisiding 600