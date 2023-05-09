Connect with us

A glowing success
BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL: Dr. Somolekae

Beauty, brains and history

In 2021, Dr Wedu Tose Somolekae took a huge leap into the unknown, quitting her secured position as a Medical Officer in Masunga to start the country’s first full time Medical Aesthetics Practice.

It proved an inspired decision.

Two years later, Dr. Somolekae has been listed amongst the newest self-made young innovators and leaders scripting a new vision for Africa: the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur is the first Motswana female to be listed and to be featured on the cover of the Forbes Africa magazine.

Here, Dr. Somolekae te...

