Kaone Kario refutes modelling scam

In light of last week’s article titled “Kaone Kario Fingered in Modelling Scam," the international supermodel has spoken out to clear her name and to set the record straight.

In a statement sent To Voice entertainment, Kario,explained that she was initially approached by a local company called Mossyde (owned and managed by Safie Sekgwa) to partner with them for a series of modelling workshops in Botswana.

The South African based model went on to say: “Because of my lifelong dream to see the development of the Botswana modelling industry and other related industries as well as my belief t...