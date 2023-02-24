Gospel festival promises a night of possibilities

Gospel lovers are in for a spirit-filled night on April 22nd as renowned Nigerian Gospel Artist Minister GUC will be gracing Molapo Showcase alongside a number of artists including Bucy Radebe and We Must Praise Choir.

Gift Ugochi Christopher who is affectionately known as Minister GUC is a multi-genre gospel artist whose hits, All that matters, God of Vengeance and Obiningwe have all amassed millions of views on YouTube.

While he is based in Lagos Nigeria, his ministry has crossed borders, blessing and transforming lives all around the world.

The night of gospel dubbed “It is Possibl...