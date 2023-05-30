A dream deferred

Man cancels wedding Proposal after finding out girlfriend's married lover A 36-year-old man of Block 7 in Gaborone, Kereng Ndzinge’s dreams of taking his girlfriend of two years on a surprise trip to Livingstone, Zambia to celebrate her birthday and sum it up with an engagement has been shuttered. Ndzinge’s plan fell apart after finding […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Ipungu ward, Kereng Ndzinge, Nkange, Onalenna Chuchuwe Khani, Unopa Tawana
Click to comment