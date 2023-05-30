Connect with us

Suspected grandpa rapist released on bail

Suspected grandpa rapist released on bail
ACUSSED: Monnawaletsatsi Rams Sarefo

An 81-year-old man charged with three counts of rape of a 12-year-old stepdaughter has been released on bail. Monnawaletsatsi Rams Sarefo was incarcerated last year after he admitted to molestation of the child. He told the court that on the day that he was caught abusing the child, the little girl had readily given herself […]

