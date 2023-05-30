Suspected grandpa rapist released on bail

An 81-year-old man charged with three counts of rape of a 12-year-old stepdaughter has been released on bail. Monnawaletsatsi Rams Sarefo was incarcerated last year after he admitted to molestation of the child. He told the court that on the day that he was caught abusing the child, the little girl had readily given herself […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Charles Tlagae, Chief Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalo, Court Stories, Monnawaletsatsi Rams Sarefo
Click to comment