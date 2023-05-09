Connect with us

Worth the wait!

OTV2 ALBUM OUT : Veezo View and Ban- T

Ban-T and Veezo View squash secret beef for 'OTV2'

Six years after they first linked up, Ban T and Veezo View have joined forces again, releasing ‘Off The Vapors 2’ to critical acclaim last Friday.

Dropping an unexpected bombshell to go with the music, the pair have since revealed the ten-track collaboration almost bit the dust due to a simmering, behind-the-scenes beef between the two stars (how did Shaya miss that one!)

Considering no one knew about it, the dynamic duo ought to be commended for their secrecy and especially overcoming their differences to deliver the banger that is...


