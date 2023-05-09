I want DNA test

Old man demands proof of fatherhood and P100k he paid on child support

An 81-year-old man, Isaac Dikgale has dragged his 36-year old ex-girlfriend, Boago Naheng of Moshupa village to court demanding genetic test (DNA) of the woman’s three year old child.

Dikgale, a Chief at Leshibitse village is not only questioning the child's parentage but also demanding more than P100 000 that he alleges to have sent Naheng as child maintenance for a baby he is convinced is not his.

On his affidavit, Dikgale, said that sometime in 2017 , he got into a relationship with Naheng and had sex with her...