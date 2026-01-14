Ghetto siblings charged with murder

*New Year’s Eve groove ends in bloodshed

A Block 1 family in Francistown is reeling after two brothers were hauled to jail following a deadly New Year’s Eve stabbing that rocked the city.

What began as an all-night groove ended in bloodshed where shocked revelers watched a young man take his final breath after being stabbed with a sharp object.

Siblings Kediemetse Elliot (21) and Amen Mooketsi Makhache (26) stand accused of killing MoemediBaboletse (26) of Block 2. The fatal incident occurred at around 7:30am, just a day before the New Year.

The brothers appeared before the Francistown Magistrate Court on Monday, where the charge was read out.

Prosecutor Mompoloki Mabalani applied for the pair to be remanded in custody pending a bail hearing.

He told the court that the investigating officer and the deceased’s family were not present; adding that the new Bail Act requires the presence of the victim’s relatives during bail proceedings.

The State also requested that the accused be fingerprinted to establish if they had any previous convictions or pending cases, and application which was duly granted.

Pleading for their release the siblings told the court they have never had previous brushes with the law.

Despite their claims, they were remanded in custody until January 20, when they are expected to apply for bail.

Confirming the case, Kutlwano Police Station Commander Superintendent Alice Oabile said investigations are ongoing to establish what exactly transpired.

Pressed for details, the senior officer would only confirm that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object.