News

Ghetto siblings charged with murder

TheVoiceBW
By
TheVoiceBW
ByTheVoiceBW
Follow:
2 Min Read
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Elliot and Makhache

*New Year’s Eve groove ends in bloodshed

A Block 1 family in Francistown is reeling after two brothers were hauled to jail following a deadly New Year’s Eve stabbing that rocked the city.

What began as an all-night groove ended in bloodshed where shocked revelers watched a young man take his final breath after being stabbed with a sharp object.

Siblings Kediemetse Elliot (21) and Amen Mooketsi Makhache (26) stand accused of killing MoemediBaboletse (26) of Block 2. The fatal incident occurred at around 7:30am, just a day before the New Year.

The brothers appeared before the Francistown Magistrate Court on Monday, where the charge was read out.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutor Mompoloki Mabalani applied for the pair to be remanded in custody pending a bail hearing.

More Read

No more secrets!
You can run, but can’t hide
Where walls speak
I’m scared of my son

He told the court that the investigating officer and the deceased’s family were not present; adding that the new Bail Act requires the presence of the victim’s relatives during bail proceedings.

The State also requested that the accused be fingerprinted to establish if they had any previous convictions or pending cases, and application which was duly granted.

Pleading for their release the siblings told the court they have never had previous brushes with the law.

More Read

Promised land
UN trusts Dingake again
Moagi’s docket handed to DPP
Love bite!

Despite their claims, they were remanded in custody until January 20, when they are expected to apply for bail.

- Advertisement -

Confirming the case, Kutlwano Police Station Commander Superintendent Alice Oabile said investigations are ongoing to establish what exactly transpired.

Pressed for details, the senior officer would only confirm that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Where walls speak
Next Article You can run, but can’t hide
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
News

I’m no fugitive!

News

Living the Home Care Calling

News

Divine providence

News

A dad’s deadly mistake

News

Cabbie accused of armed robbery