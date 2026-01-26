War in church

Dutch Reformed Church members revolt against pastor

Mochudi’s iconic Dutch Reformed Church, a sacred landmark since 1877, has plunged into turmoil following a fresh leadership row reminiscent of the crisis 18 years ago that resulted in the removal of then priest Reverend Monnie Kgosiemang.

This time the storm centres on Reverend Ricardo Mmakgotso, with a faction of congregants demanding his immediate resignation.

The disgruntled church members have threatened to continue disrupting church services by singing non-stop throughout Sunday worship should he refuse to step down.

For the past two weeks, Sunday services have been reportedly ground to a halt, with no sermons delivered and proceedings reduced to continuous singing until the official service time lapses.

So severe is the deadlock that it has required the intervention of the highest echelons of Bakgatla leadership, with Kgosi Bana Sekai stepping in to mediate.

Speaking to The Voice this week, Kgosi Sekai confirmed he is mediating the dispute. “I was approached by both factions and also took time to visit their church on Sunday. I have since asked them to give me time until the 1st February when I will deliver my judgement, for now I cannot tell what the matter is about,” he said.

Concerned church members who spoke to this publication noted that the core issues revolve around Reverend Mmakgotso’s leadership style, which they describe as unilateral and dismissive.

They have accused the Reverend for lack of consultation and failure to provide church financials.

They allege a pattern of mass resignations, with some members leaving the church council to become ordinary members while others leaving for different branches entirely.

“To him everything is fine, people are frustrated and they leave but he does not see the need to act. We have also seen suspension of three members who were questioning some of the decisions. Now it looks like people are being silenced,” a concerned member remarked.

Some of the accusations leveled against the reverend include the forceful solicitation of tithes under threat of losing church recognition. “This is his personal contract which us as the church are not part of and did not endorse it.”

Mmakgotso is also being accused of abusing church vehicles and keeping them as his own to a point where he refused to have a new vehicle branded with church logos.

He is also accused of having sourced an expensive accommodation in Rasesa despite being provided with a church house.

When contacted, Reverend Mmakgomotso confirmed being aware of the allegations against him. “I am aware of all that because all that has been submitted to the office church. So I cannot engage you further because I am an employee in the church,” he said before referring this publication to the Church Head Office which promised to respond but never did at the time of going to press.