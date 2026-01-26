Molepolole set for youth centre

Lucara team up with govt on multi-functional facility

In an effort to tackle youth unemployment, crime, substance abuse and Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs have teamed up with Lucara Diamond Company for the construction of a multi-functional Youth Centre in Molepolole.

The two parties officially put pen to paper on Tuesday, sealing the deal with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Lucara Botswana Managing Director (MD) Naseem Lahri said the partnership reflects the company’s long-term commitment to community development beyond mining operations.

“At Lucara, we believe that sustainable development begins with investing in people, particularly young people. This Youth Centre is not just about infrastructure, but about creating opportunities, restoring hope and empowering young men and women to realise their potential,” outlined Lahri.

The MD added the diamond giant was proud to partner with Government on a project that directly responds to real social challenges faced by communities.

“We are intentional about partnerships that deliver measurable impact. By supporting this Youth Centre, we are investing in skills development, innovation and social well-being, which are essential for Botswana’s future growth,” Lahri declared.

Youth and Gender Affairs Minister, Lesego Chombo revealed they settled on Molepolole after extensive research showed the area has one of the highest youth populations in Botswana, alongside high levels of youth crime and GBV.

“This centre is not just a building. It is a preventative framework and a solution to existing social ills. It is a protective vector that reduces idleness, substance abuse and crime by giving young people access to the right opportunities,” explained Chombo.

She described the proposed centre as a safe space, innovation hub and learning environment that will offer entrepreneurship training, financial literacy, mentorship programmes, mental health support, digital and creative spaces, as well as sport, arts and cultural activities.

Botswana’s youngest Minister emphasised the human dimension of her Ministry’s work, noting that youth unemployment, substance abuse and GBV often result in life-and-death consequences.

“This sector deals with real lives. A young person who overdoses, a woman who is beaten to death, or a youth lost to depression because of lack of opportunity. That is why access to counselling, mental health services and mentorship is critical,” she said.

Chombo revealed government has committed four to five hectares of land for the Molepolole Youth Centre, with plans for the facility to expand into a fully-fledged youth development hub over time.

The Minister praised Lucara for what she described as ‘leadership that goes beyond compliance and corporate visibility’.

“This partnership reflects a deep understanding of why investing in youth infrastructure matters and how it directly improves day-to-day lives,” she said, urging Molepolole’s youth to take ownership of the centre once completed.

“This is your centre. It is not the Ministry’s centre or Lucara’s centre. Our role is to create the environment for you to thrive, but it is your responsibility to use it productively and shape what happens inside it,” Chombo stressed.

No time frame or potential cost for the project has yet been revealed as a contractor is still to be engaged.