OP ducks Khama’s DIS questions

Govt sidesteps Khama’s questions on DIS promotions

The Ministry for State President, Defense and Security has declined to provide detailed answers to a series of questions by former President and Paramount Chief of BaMangwato, Kgosi Khama IV, regarding alleged accelerated promotions within the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS).

Communications and Innovation Minister David Tshere who was responding on behalf of the Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa, stated that operational details of the DIS cannot be disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the organisation.

Tshere pointed to existing oversight structures established under the DIS Act, that he said are tasked with handling such matters.

“Kindly allow me Sir, to spell out some of these structures, being the Intelligence and Security Council; Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security; Tribunal. It is clear from the reading of the Act that it is the responsibility of the committees to discuss such matters with the level of detail suggested in the question by the Honourable Member of the House,” he said in response to Khama’s question.

“On account of this, I feel constrained to give operational details as requested by the Honourable Member. I am aware of previous concerns over lack of operation of these oversight structures. My office has made it a priority to see the structures are in full swing in order to ensure accountability at the Directorate,” he added.

Kgosi Khama IV had wanted full disclosure of details surrounding the promotions from C-scale to the E-scale between 2020 and 2025.

He questioned why some of the officers skipped the intermediate D-Scale, whether it is normal for such a practice, and how many officers benefitted from the exercise.

Kgosi Khama IV also wanted to know whether the officers who benefitted from the accelerated promotion also received overseas scholarships or state-funded further training during the same timeframe.

He further wanted to know whether any of the beneficiaries were related by blood, marriage, or affinity- including as spouses, children, or sibling to the DIS Appointing Authority or any senior official involved in the promotion decision”.

In addition, Khama wanted the minister to disclose who was in charge of assessing and recommending the accelerated promotions, and whether it was an individual, a promotions board, or a committee.