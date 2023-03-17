UDC to propose debt relief

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) have started a policy debate in the party's Policy Directorate to explore the idea of government buying a portion of the country's huge public debt.

According to the Leader of Opposition (LOO), also Member of Parliament for Selebi Phikwe West Dithapelo Keorapetse there has to be a deliberate action from government to help citizens who are currently drowning in debt, and are indebted to micro lenders, pawnshops and other financial institutions such as banks.

Keorapetse said according to Household Indebtedness Survey Report of 2020/2021 by Bank of Botsw...