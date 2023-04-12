Too dangerous to be free

Man accused of setting fire to woman denied bail

Suspect had just been released from psychiatric ward

A Maun man accused of trying to burn a woman alive shortly after his release from a two-week stint in a psychiatric ward for allegedly raping the same woman has been denied bail.

Charged with attempted murder, Alfred Khohliwe, 41, is accused of dousing a female friend with a flammable substance and setting her alight on March 06th.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has since undergone two major surgeries but remains in a coma at Bokamoso Private Hospital and is yet...