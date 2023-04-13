Young stars in world chess debut

Chess youngsters Maya Otimile and Uba Mahilo are in for a much bigger challenge as they prepare to compete at the World Schools Championships in Rhodes, Greece from April 14th-23rd 2023.

The duo qualified for the tournament back in February after winning gold in under 13 and 7 girls categories respectively during the African Online World Schools Chess Championships.

Debutants at the world stage and the tournament itself, Otimile and Mahilo are in for a tough task since the competition attracts the best players from across the world.

Initially, the trip faced uncertainty due to lack of...