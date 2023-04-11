Man flees after killing girlfriend

Police are on the hunt for a murder suspect, Balakani Moyo, who reportedly stabbed his girlfriend to death before fleeing the scene last Wednesday night at Molepolole’s Lekgwapheng ward.

Molepolole police station commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, said the incident occurred between 11pm and 12 midnight.

“Both the deceased and the suspect are Zimbabwean nationals. The suspect is still on the run and the deceased’s body is still at Scottish Livingstone Hospital mortuary. We have since informed her relatives,” explained the Station Commander.

He revealed that the lovers had a mis...