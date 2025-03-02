Tiego dumps BMD

The Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) appears to have reached the end of its road following the resignation of its President, Reverend Thuso Tiego.

A man many believed could revive the party following his appointment in September 2023, disillusioned and fed-up, Tiego called it quits on Valentine’s Day.

In an exclusive interview, The Voice’s, DANIEL CHIDA sits down with the energetic man of God to unpack the reasons behind his sudden departure and what the future holds for both him and the embattled party.

You left the pulpit for politics, what motivated the transition?

I never left the pulpit!

If I was at UCCSA I would have left the pulpit because UCCSA do not allow a pastor to be active in politics while preaching at the same time.

But with Bethell Configaration Church, I continued preaching every Sunday while I was doing politics.

My calling is that of social justice and that is why at the University I am studying Liberation Theology, which sometimes is called Political Theology.

How did your religious background influence your leadership style?

I have been a leader since I was young, from the time when I was in the Molepolole UCCSA Youth Group.

I went to be the Youth Chairperson in Botswana so I knew what it means to lead; that alone shaped me to become the leader I became.

I found the BMD with its own problems but through my experience as a leader, you will not have heard of any internal wars coming from there.

Do you regret joining politics?

I have always been in politics, I didn’t join politics. It is only that I joined partisan politics and became actively involved in politics by standing for elections.

From Primary to University, I participated in student politics.

I then became a teacher and had to fight for teachers and workers rights; if you remember the 2011 strike, I was there in the forefront of the struggle.

I have always been like this and that is what God created me to do, a social justice minister.

It’s a joy that fulfils my passion.

What were your expectations going into the 2024 general elections, and did the results play a role in your resignation?

No, I knew that the BMD was not going to do well, especially when we could not get 31 people representing the party for parliamentary elections.

People were tired of the ruling party and wanted change, people in power who can run the country better.

However, when we failed to participate in the Presidential nominations and the debates, it finished us off because people only saw four parties.

They then knew that the BMD was not contesting. It’s not the outcome that made me resign.

Some may see your resignation as abandoning your party.

When I joined the BMD, I found the people who fought for the party in Bobonong and some who formed it.

They need to heal because they believe the party is theirs and whoever they give the leadership position to, if he was not with them during the party’s formation or in Bobonong, is merely a messenger who they can make relinquish the seat at any time.

That party has its own people; you cannot say I abandoned it.

Who is in charge now?

Apostol Dr Donald Motsumi.

Was there internal pressure from party members or external forces that contributed to your decision?

Like I said, it has its own people.

When you plan to do something progressive in building the party, if the party owners don’t agree with you, they stand against you – even those you thought had resigned, they start voicing out differing opinions to you.

Maybe that is the internal pressure but again I could see there was no need for me to be part of the people who are going round in circles not ready for progression or transformation for change, not ready for creative ways of existence, which I actually sold to them so that we remain relevant past elections.

If your party had performed better in the elections, do you think you would have stayed?

I would have stayed only if there was an opportunity to grow the party.

I may have left before elections but didn’t want to disrupt the elections process.

Emotionally, I long left because of the handbrake they had pulled.

My heart was long gone.

What were the biggest challenges you faced as an opposition leader, especially leading the BMD?

The party does not have money.

Did you consult members about your decision?

I had hoped to.

I asked for a special congress, which was to be in March then April and then they said July – but you have to remember that my heart was no longer there for me to wait for July.

What lessons did you learn from your time in politics that you will carry forward?

I learnt nothing much from the BMD!

I only learnt from the BNF members who were in my constituency.

They were more organised, hard workers and had timelines.

Do you see yourself ever returning to politics in any capacity?

I have not quit politics; an announcement about my new home will be made when the time is right.

Did you expect President Duma Boko to reward you with a position looking at how you worked in helping UDC?

I am not sure if I helped the UDC but what I know is that I helped in removing the BDP.

How Boko rewards people is up to him.

Did you hate BDP or Masisi?

I didn’t hate either but wanted it out because its leaders were self-centred leaving Batswana out.

They knew they were occupying their positions due to rigging and didn’t care much about the people.